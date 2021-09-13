When does Fashion Week 2021 start in Pokémon Go?

Fashion Week in Pokémon Go is a fun time for you to catch Pokémon wearing some memorable costumes that are fun to add to your collection. Not only will Fashion Week feature exclusive Pokémon wearing costumes and avatar items, but Furfrou is making its debut, along with Meloette returning to those who have not had the chance to capture it. Plus, Furfrou is the first Pokémon that players can readily change its form through a menu option, and it is not a completely different Pokémon. When does the Fashion Week 2021 event start?

The Pokémon Go event in 2021 begins on September 21 at 10 AM in your local time zone. It’s going to last for a week, ending on the 28. During this time, Furfrou will appear in the wild far more often, and the various forms it can appear in will be all over the world. Each form will be a region exclusive, so the Furfrou form in your region will be different from someone else catching it across the world. After capturing Furfrou, you’ll have to find it in your collection and manually change the appearance. Doing so costs 10 Furfrou candy and 10,000 Stardust.

The costumed Pokémon appearing in the event making their debut are Butterfree, Sneasel, and Blitzle. The returning Pokémon include Croagunk, Kirlia, Shinx, and Smoochum. They’ll appear in their costume form during the event time frame, but those types will disappear after that. So you’ll want to catch them in their specific locations, which includes finding them in the wild, raids, and 7km eggs.

For those keen on finding Meloette during the event, it appears in the Misunderstood Mischief Special Project, so you need to keep up with those challenges and make sure you’re finishing those.

All of these things will be happening on September 21. While everything will disappear on September 28, the Misunderstood Mischief Special Project tasks will still be available after the final date.