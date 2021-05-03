When does Pancham unlock in Pokémon Go?

Pancham will be making its debut appear in Pokémon Go in May 2021 during the Luminous Legends X event. The event starts on May 4 at 10 AM in your local time zone and continues until May 17. There are multiple Pokémon debuting in this event, although, Pancham will work a bit differently. It will not appear in the wild or field research tasks. Instead, you can only capture it after beating it in raids. However, even then, it will only appear at a certain time after players unlock.

Before the Luminous Legends X event starts, there is a global challenge from May 1 to 9 where players will need to capture 500 million Fairy-type Pokémon worldwide. It started a little bit before the event to make it easier for players to complete it, but when Luminous Legends X starts, it’s going to be a lot easier. Fairy-type Pokémon Spritzee, Swirlix, and Xerneas are making their debut. Spritzee and Swirlix will appear in the wild, and Xerneas is coming to five-star raids.

Should players succeed in capturing the 500 million Fairy-type Pokémon, Pancham will unlock in raids for the rest of the event starting on May 11 at 10 AM in your local time. From what we can tell, it doesn’t look like Pancham is making an early appearance even if the goal is met before the final day. Everyone will have to wait for May 11 to find Pancham in raids.

It’s expected to appear with a unique evolution quest, so if you’re keen on evolving your Pancham into a Pangoro, a Dark and Fighting-type Pokémon, you’ll have to go the extra mile for it.