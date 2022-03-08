When does Rocket League Season 6 end?

The Rocket League Season 6 end date has been announced, with players knowing exactly how long they have to complete its Rocket Pass and unlock all those animated rewards. There is plenty of time to complete the challenges and unlock everything in Psyonix’s high-scoring, trash-talking rocket-powered soccer game.

What is the Rocket League Season 6 end date?

Rocket League Season 6 ends on June 15, 2022. Players have from March 9 (8 AM PT, 4 PM UTC) until June 15 to cram in as many matches as it takes to unlock all of the Season 6 Rocket Pass tiers and the goodies within. Just over three months should be enough time to claim everything the 70-tier Rocket Pass has to offer.

Season 6 of Rocket League brings with it the new Nomad van vehicle, a new cel-shaded comic book-themed variant of the Neo Tokyo arena, and more. Plenty of zany rewards are on offer, including an anvil topper to hammer home the cartoon aesthetic, to make Season 6 a particularly colorful one.

Someway into the new Season we’ll see the introduction of a brand-new Limited Time Event, too. Details are light on the new mode, but Psyonix ensures us it will be a smash, especially if you enjoy bumping. As always, the Rocket Pass is split into a free and premium path, with players having to pay out 1000 Credits to unlock Rocket Pass Premium and its long list of rewards.