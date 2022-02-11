When does the Scouter class release in Lost Ark?

You’ll have several classes to pick from in Lost Ark. Each of them features a unique playstyle with a variety of abilities that make them distinctly different from the other options you have to select. Picking a class can be a little complicated, but there are even more set to release to Lost Ark following the game’s official release. One of these is the Scouter class. When can you expect the Scouter Class to release in Lost Ark?

Right now, the precise future for additional classes is a bit hazy for Lost Ark. The big thing the developers, Smitegate, will need to focus on is the official release schedule for Lost Ark. Leading up to the game’s first-day launch as a free-to-play game, the developers delayed the launch, preventing anyone from jumping into the game on day one. Shortly after this is sorted out, we can expect an official post-release development roadmap.

Once we have the official roadmap from the team, we can provide a more definitive answer to when the Scouter class will make its way over to Lost Ark. Some players are predicting that the development team will try and release a new class every two to three months. Still, we have no official word from the developers if this is true or not. Even then, we don’t know precisely when the Scouter class will be included on the roadmap.

For now, we’ll be waiting for the official word from Smilegate. We’ll be updating this guide in the future when we can provide more additional details and offer an exact release date for the Scouter.