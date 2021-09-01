When is Phantump releasing to Pokémon Go?

Phantump is a Pokémon plenty of players have been waiting to see it added to Pokémon Go, and it looks like it’s on the horizon. At the start of the Season of Mischief, a new loading screen was added to show off Phantump standing on top of Piplup’s head. It’s out in the open, and like many of the loading screens in Pokémon Go, any new Pokémon shown here will typically be added sometime during that season. When can we expect to see Phantump coming to Pokémon Go?

Right now, we’re only able to guess about Phantump’s release date. Of the three months that the Season of Mischief will be happening, we’re going to guess that Phantump will have an event sometime in October, closer to Halloween. We’d like to see it closer to the start of the month, but it’s more likely that Phantump’s arrival will happen during the last two weeks of October.

On that date, though, we’re purely speculating. We have no concrete information to support this. The only support have that is Phantump is a Ghost and Grass-type Pokémon, and Ghost-types normally have some form of an event closer to October, such as last year with the release of Mega Gengar. We’ll likely see the arrival of Phantump and its evolved form, Trevenant.

We’ll be updating this guide with the exact date of Phantump and the event it will be releasing on.