When attempting to create an ideal Pokémon team in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, timing is everything. You want to make sure you use the correct Pokémon with your lineup, and you need to make sure they hit the correct levels before evolving them. Sometimes a Pokémon won’t be able to learn a move because its evolved form won’t learn the same things its base form can. This could occur with evolving Charcadet into Ceruledge. When is the best time to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

When to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Given the moves that Charcadet can learn compared to Ceruledge, any time would be a good time. Charcadet and Ceruledge will learn similar moves throughout their leveling experience, so if you want to make Charcadet stronger, you can do so immediately. However, it stops learning moves when it hits level 32, which might make this the ideal sweet point for players who want to hang out with Charcadet for as long as they can before evolving it.

When Charcadet evolves into Ceruledge, it will be a Fire and Ghost-type, making it a powerful ally on your team. You can choose when you want to transform your Charcadet, but if there’s a move you want it to relearn, make sure to check it out in the menu and choose to relearn any of its old moves. You can do this with any Pokémon, making the evolving experience a much easier process than it has been in previous generations. There is no Move Tutor or Relearner you need to visit to make it happen.