Pokémon Home is a helpful online service that you can use to bank many of the Pokémon you’ve captured and played with through multiple games. If you connect your games to your Pokémon Home account, you can bring them there and feature them in other Pokémon games. For Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s launch, Pokémom Home does not work for it. When is the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl update coming to Pokémon Home?

Right now, we don’t have an exact date for the update. However, we can expect it to be likely happen leading up to the end of 2021, or sometime during early 2022. Unfortunately, the Pokémon Company has not offered any concrete information regarding the update. But confirming that the service would be available for this remastered game may help you figure out if you want to play through the game now or later.

If you’re waiting to bring a Pokémon over to Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you will have to wait until the update arrives. The same goes for if you want to bring over any Pokémon you catch in these games to the online service. We’ll be updating this guide when the Pokémon Company provides the accurate information for this update.