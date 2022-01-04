When is the next Minecraft Championship event?

The Minecraft Championship event, designed and hosted by the NoxCrew, takes some of the most popular streamers in the Minecraft community, assigns them to teams, and then gets them to compete against each other across a range of different events.

It’s a good time, and proof that a bit of healthy competition makes everything better. The events tend to be hosted every few weeks, and will regularly feature the biggest names in Minecraft.

When is the next MCC event?

The next Minecraft Championship event does not have a confirmed date, yet. The NoxCrew is currently on a short break for the holiday season and will be back with the rest of Season 2 in 2022.

Season 2 will continue next year after a short break!



Happy holidays from all of @Noxcrew & @Smajor1995 🎁 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) December 11, 2021

How to watch Minecraft Championships

You actually have quite a few options when it comes to watching the event. You can tune in to the Noxcrew Twitch channel where they will be streaming it, or you can watch the individual steams of any of the participants.

The best way to keep an eye on the even if you cannot watch it live is at MCC.live, a specially made website that will track all winners, and follow the entire event. If you would prefer to watch the individual stream of your favorite streamer, you can find all the Twitch links on the MCC.live page.