When is the release date for Age of Mythology Retold?

The classic PC game Age of Mythology is returning in a brand new definitive edition subtitled Retold. This edition is set to be the best version of the original Age of Mythology title from 2002, promising to include new, beautiful graphics and updated gameplay. The game will launch on Microsoft’s PC Game pass and is becoming one of the most anticipated remakes/remasters, with real-time strategy fans wondering when they can get their hands on Retold.

Age of Mythology Retold release date

Age of Mythology Retold was revealed during the Age of Empires’ 25th Anniversary Celebration. The announcement trailer did not share a release date for Retold. The trailer only featured a cinematic cutscene that showed several key historic landmarks that relate to the myths and legends included in the game. The trailer did not showcase any gameplay footage, suggesting the game is early in production. Fans will have to follow the social media accounts for Age of Empires and Age of Mythology to keep up with any future news for Retold.

Age of Mythology is a spin-off title of the Age of Empires series, a real-time strategy game about different human civilizations. The original Age of Mythology revolved around the myths and legends of deities rather than real-world human settlements the main Empires’ games focus on. Age of Mythology later had its own sequels like Age of Mythology: Tale of the Dragon and Age of Mythology: The Titans. The original Mythology released on PC in 2002 and focused on legends from Greek, Egyptian, and Norse mythology. The game was re-released in 2014 as Age of Mythology: Extended Edition for PC.

The Age of Empires franchise is owned and published by Microsoft, with the recent titles being co-published by Xbox Game Studios. Age of Mythology Retold is announced only for PC at the time of this writing, but we expect the game to be playable on the Xbox game consoles at some point as well.