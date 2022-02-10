When is the release date for Front Mission 1st on Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo fans are officially getting yet another version of the tactical strategy classic Front Mission. This time around, Nintendo Switch owners will get a complete remake of the 1995 title that will will be known as Front Mission 1st. Although longtime fans can expect much of same gameplay elements and story content, this iteration will hold several changes to its animations and graphics. Better yet, it appears the game will be releasing in just a matter of months.

For now, the Front Mission 1st remake is said to launch sometime this summer, but an official release date has not yet been revealed. Fans shouldn’t be too concerned about this matter, considering a remake for Front Mission 2 has already been announced, as well. The game does certainly appear to be in great shape, as its first gameplay from February’s Nintendo Direct displayed its new graphics overhaul to both the character models and maps.

Despite being a ‘built from the ground up’ remake, this 2022 version will still hold core mechanics from the original, with basic elements like battle and move phases returning. In addition, players can expect the familiar customization system to come back once more, allowing for Wanzers to have their paints and parts changed.