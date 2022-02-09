When is the release date for Mario Strikers Battle League?

Of the many exciting announcements to come out of February’s Nintendo Direct, one of the biggest ones for soccer fans was the reveal of Mario Strikers Battle League, the newest addition to the Mario Strikers series. With savage-looking special abilities and hotly-contested tournament to get stuck into, many are wondering how long they’ll have to wait before they can get their hands on the new game.

Each match will pit players against each other in 5v5 games, and will see fans able to select stat-boosting gear and use powerful Hyper Strikes to score multiple goals at once. Plus, with online play available and the ability to create your own Online Club, you can face off against other players across the world or in the comfort of your own home.

Thankfully that Venn diagram of Mario fans and soccer aficionados won’t have too long to wait before they can play it, as the game is releasing on June 10. Come the summer, anyone wishing to pit Mario and friends against each other in the so-called beautiful game will be able to pick it up on Switch. Pre-orders are already open on the Nintendo eShop.