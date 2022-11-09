When is the release date for Sports Story?

It’s been a few years since Sports Story, the sequel to 2017’s Golf Story, was announced. For anyone itching to get back on the greens and play more of the franchise, good news: you’ll be able to do so before the end of the year.

What are the release date and platforms for Sports Story?

While we don’t have a specific release date yet, we do know that Sports Story will launch sometime in December. The release month was revealed during the latest Nintendo Indie World showcase (and reiterated on Twitter). As you might be able to guess from that, yes, Sports Story is indeed a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Golf Story was the same way, launching a few months after the Switch hit the market, and it hasn’t been ported to any other platform since.

Embark on an all-out sporting adventure and prove your prowess in golf, tennis, soccer, and more when Sports Story by @sidebargames launches on #NintendoSwitch in December! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/XGRvCrQ70V — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 9, 2022

What kind of game is Sports Story?

Sports Story also takes after Golf Story in that both games are RPGs with a sports theme. If you played Mario Golf or Mario Tennis on the Game Boy Color, you’ll feel right at home here. Yes, you will be spending time playing the actual sport, but ranking up your various skills for each competition will help you improve and get an edge over your opponents. Golf Story focused on golf, with diversions into similar sports like disc golf. Sports Story, as the name implies, is widening that net to include other things like tennis, soccer, BMX, volleyball, and fishing. You’ll even explore dungeons this time around.

Do I need to play Golf Story before Sports Story?

As far as we can tell, no, you do not need to play Golf Story before jumping into the sequel. Both appear to be self-contained games. That said, there will likely be some Easter eggs or inside jokes that are lost on players who only started with Sports Story. Anyone looking to play the first game can grab it from the eShop.