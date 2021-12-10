When is the release date for Wonder Woman by Monolith Productions?

The 2021 Video Game Awards revealed that a brand new DC Superhero video game is under development by Monolith Productions. The game is Wonder Woman, and it will feature the infamous superheroine in her first major starring role in a video game in years. No release date was given for the game during the awards show.

Wonder Woman is one of the most famous superheroes to ever exist, and she is part of the DC trio that also consists of Superman and Batman. However, despite her notoriety, she was never really given her due in terms of her appearances in video games.

Whereas Batman received a series of critically acclaim video games that stars him, Wonder Woman was left out in starring roles in most other major video games. Her most prominent appearance in video games has been acting like a supporting antagonist in the Injustice series.

Now the studio behind the Middle-earth video games is teaming up with Warner Bros. to finally give Wonder Woman her own solo game. Not much was revealed about the game other than the appearance of the hero herself, meaning the game is probably early in development. With Monolith’s pedigree for high-quality content like Shadows of Mordor, hopefully, Wonder Woman will be the type of game that can match the same quality as the Batman Arkham franchise.