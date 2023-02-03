When is the release date of Gears of War: The Card Game?

Gears of War fans are eagerly waiting for news about the next game in the series, and with little known about its development, they may be getting a bit down about their lack of grub hunting. Luckily, The Coalition and Steamforged Games have a new card game on the way to hold players over, complete with a cover system and unique gameplay experience. Fans will want a piece of this new take on the series and know when the game releases and where they can get it. This guide has all the details for you on when Gears of War: The Card Game will release and what you can expect from it.

What is the Gears of War: The Card Game release date?

Gears of War: The Card Game will release on April 10 and will be available in two languages at launch, English and Mexican Spanish. Pre-orders are available now from the Steamforged games website. Gears of War: The Card Game is a Living Card Game, or LCG, which means unlike other card games such as Magic: The Gathering, there is no collecting element involved. Instead, everything you need comes in the box, and you’ll be ready to play immediately.

There is hardly any official detail about what the game will entail, but we have some educated guesses. For one, the game is split across multiple scenarios with different unique rules, forcing players to adjust tactics and strategies on the fly. These can include removing certain cards from your deck and replacing them with a choice of new ones or different effects and abilities working differently depending on the chapter.

Additionally, we know that certain cards have different abilities that can affect gameplay by flipping cards or if certain conditions are met. Some of the franchise’s signature mechanics, like cover, will also be a large part of the game; we can imagine others will too. On top of this, the game will feature multiple locations and characters from the video games for players to use in their matches.

Gears of War: The Card Game is the result of a collaboration between The Coalition and Steamforged Games, the game’s publisher, whose work includes the popular Dark Souls, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and the upcoming Elden Ring board games.