Where are the map pieces in Sneaky Sasquatch? All map piece locations

To complete the first chapter of Sneaky Sasquatch, you will need to piece together a ruined treasure map and use it to find the treasure. Mr. Pemberton has hidden the map pieces around the park, and it is up to you to find them. During the hunt, Raccoon can offer you hints as to where to find the next piece, but with this guide, you can find all map pieces in Sneaky Sasquatch and save the park from being torn down and replaced by a mall.

The locations of all map pieces in Sneaky Sasquatch

Piece #1 — Campground

The first piece of the map is pretty straightforward — the Duck will give it to you when you begin the search for the map.

Piece #2 — RV Park

For the second piece, head to the RV Park north of the center of the park to get the Duck’s hat. It’s located in the largest RV in the park, and you’ll have to lure the man out by using the radio outside. The hat is located on the counter in the RV, and after retrieving it, give it back to the Duck for the second map piece.

Piece #3 — Campground and Golf Course

Fish in the pond near your home after seeing an exclamation mark over it. This will result in fishing out the Talking Fish, who will ask you to relocate him to the Golf Course. Take the Talking Fish east of your home, where the Golf Course is located, and in the center of it is a pond where you can put the Talking Fish. He will reward you with the third map piece.

Piece #4 — Golf Course

While at the Golf Course, purchase a Golf Club from the Raccoon, then head to the course to enlist in a tournament. The tournament has three courses to beat, and if you win you will be rewarded with a lot of money. That will let you buy the Amateur Golf Club and the Golf Outfit, which will in turn allow you to participate in a second tournament. After winning it, you will be able to buy the Pro Golf Club. Go east from the Gold Course until you meet the Pro Golfer who will challenge you to a golf match. If you beat him, you will get the fourth map piece.

Piece #5 — Race Track

For the next piece, head northeast from your home until you come upon a road. Earn a driving license and participate in races in order to buy a car and upgrade it. Keep at it until you’re satisfied with your car, and then challenge the Racetrack Pro to a 2-lap race at the Race Track. If you beat him, you will earn the fifth map piece.

Piece #6 — Lake

Head south from your home until you get to the Lake. You will spot the map piece on the ground, but there’s a beehive near it. You can’t get it while the bees are around, so head east to find the Bear to help you out. Give the Bear a fish to eat (you can find it in a nearby river), and he will help you by distracting the bees long enough for you to get the sixth map piece.

Piece #7 — RV Park Cave

On the western side of the RV Park is a path that leads to a cave. You will need to buy a Flashlight before exploring it. Follow the mining tunnel until you reach a cave-in. You need to search for dynamite east from there, then return it to the cave-in and place the explosive on the crate. After that, go west until you find the detonator, which you can use to activate the dynamite and clear the cave-in. You’ll find the seventh map piece inside the cleared space.

Piece #8 — Maze

Buy an Oar from the Raccoon and head south to the Lake. Board the canoe there and use the Oar to row to the southern part of the lake, which will take you to the Maze. Carefully traverse the Maze, and you will find the Duck in the southwestern corner, with the eighth piece of the map.

Piece #9 — Ski Mountain

Buy the Skis from the Raccoon and head northeast to the Ski Mountain. Take part in skiing races there so that you can buy better skis, before challenging the Pro Skier to a race. If you beat him, you will get the final, ninth, piece of the map. However, if you fail five times at beating him, you can still purchase the piece for 1500 coins.

Digging for treasure

With the map complete, all you have to do is put it back together and then use it to find the treasure. Dig up the treasure with the Shovel and you will find enough coins for yourself and for the rangers to save the park. This will mark the end of the first chapter of Sneaky Sasquatch.