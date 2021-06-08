Where do Azalea Trees spawn in Minecraft?

Azalea Trees are set to be a spawning tree that you can find in Minecraft. This tree will have a heavy set of roots that reach deep underground, indicating the location of lush caves. However, for Minecraft’s 1.17 update, the first part of Caves of Cliffs, lush caves have not been added to the game. This location is set to appear in the future, and we can expect it at another time. Because lush caves are not in Minecraft, Azalea Trees cannot naturally spawn in your world, and you cannot find them in the wild.

When Azalea Trees do show up in Minecraft, they should be spawning above a lush cave. If you find an Azalea Tree, they’re essentially a massive red marker indicating where you can find a lush cave, which means you need to dig down to find it. The trees appear on any space above these caves, and there’s a chance that an Azalea Tree can spawn inside the cave, given the size of it.

If you want to add an Azalea Tree to your garden before they can naturally spawn in Minecraft, there is a way you can acquire them. You need to find a moss block trading with a wandering trader, or by looting a chest inside of a shipwreck. The wandering trader will give you two moss blocks for a single emerald.

When you have the moss blocks, all you have to do is place it down where you want your Azalea Tree, give it bone meal to spawn azaleas, and flowering azaleas. When you give the azaleas or flowering azaleas another helping of bone meal, those become Azalea Trees.

While Azalea Trees are not naturally spawning in Minecraft in update 1.17, we can expect them to come out sometime in the future, likely for the second part of the Caves and Cliffs update, if not, sooner.