Where is the real Burmy? request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are several requests for you to complete in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These requests are given to you by villagers of Jubilife, and you’ll need to explore the Hisui region to complete them. A trio of villagers are discussing what type of Burmy is the real one. You’ll need to collect all three Burmy to complete this request. In this guide, we cover how to complete Where is the Real Burmy? request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll need three Burmy to complete this request. There’s a green, a yellow, and a pink one. These versions can all be found in different locations of Pokémon Legends, so you’ll need to explore the Hisui region to find them. The only way to catch Burmy is to knock it out of trees using your Pokémon, so if you see a tree shaking, there’s a good chance it’s a Burmy.

For the first one, the green Burmy, you’ll need to visit the Obsidian Fieldlands to catch it. The next Burmy, the yellow one, you can visit Coronet Highlands to find it in any of the shaking trees. The final Burmy, the pink one, can be found in the Cobalt Coastlands.

Once you have all three Burmy types, you can return to the trio in Jubilife Village to present it to them.