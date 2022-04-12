What is the answer to the guard’s crossword puzzle in the Broken Chains case in Chinatown Detective Agency?

While tackling the Broken Chains case in Chinatown Detective Agency, you’ll end up in Kuala Lumpur looking for the owner of a drone company that has been silent for a year. To get into his factory, where a particular code has led you, you’ll need to help out the only human employee left on the payroll with his crossword puzzle. This guide explains how to do that.

What is the guard’s crossword puzzle answer?

The guard will let you into the factory if you can help him finish his crossword. The only answer he needs is seven letters long and has a K as the third letter. The clue is, “Religion founded in Punjab, India incorporating the “dharam” sense of moral order.” A quick search online will lead you to the answer, but for those that aren’t sure what it is, the answer is “Sikhism.“

Speak to the guard again and type the religion’s name into the text box. Once you’ve entered it, he’ll tell you that you have a few minutes to get in and out before he returns. This is an easy puzzle to complete if you’re decent at crosswords, but it’s pretty different from all the other puzzles that have come in the game before this point.