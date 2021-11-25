Where to buy Quick Balls in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Catching all the Pokemon in the Sinnoh region is one of the big objectives in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. As you progress through the game, the regular Poke Ball might not be able to do the trick anymore. So, you’ll have to purchase other types of Poke Balls in order to increase your chances of capturing a Pokemon.

Quick Balls are one of the different types of Poke Balls and they’re unique in how they work. They have a higher success rate if used at the start of a wild encounter. So, they’re great if you find yourself in a battle against a low-leveled Pokemon and want to capture it immediately without running the risk of knocking it out in one hit. Players can get 12 Quick Balls if they’ve purchased the game before February 22, 2022, and have redeemed their code through the Mystery Gift. However, once those are used up, that type of Pokeball isn’t easy to come by and is only purchasable in select Pokemarts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get Quick Balls at Pastoria City, Celestic Town, Canalave City, Snowpoint City, and the Pokemon League. They’ll cost you ₽1,000 each, so make sure you save up if you want to buy a ton of them.