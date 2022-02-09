Where to farm Aquilok’s Skin in Lost Ark

Within the MMO Lost Ark are dozens of systems and mechanics that culminate into a rather dense title. Players can spend dozens of hours within Lost Ark and still not interact with every mechanic, which is what can make the free-to-play title such an in-depth experience.

One mechanic that players should familiarize themselves with is the Adventurer’s Tome; the tome holds a chapter for each region within Lost Ark, where certain items must be found in order to 100% the collect-a-thon in exchange for fantastic prizes. For the Rethramis collection, a unique drop called the Aquilok’s Skin can be difficult to find.

To collect the Aquilok’s Skin, the best bet adventurers have is to scour the region while murdering everything in sight. The skin is not tied directly to a singular enemy, but rather has an extremely low drop-rate across the entirety of the continent. The Rethramis continent includes the regions of Prideholme, Loghill, Rethramis Border, and Ankumo Mountain: players seeking the skin would do well to traipse about in the latter three.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Even completing the dungeon Aquilok’s Head in Ankumo Mountain will not guarantee the drop, regardless of the difficulty completed.

Aquilok’s Skin can drop in any Lost Ark Secret Dungeon within the region, standard dungeons scattered across the continent, and even by eliminating mobs. The best bet for players attempting to clear their Adventurer’s Tomes is universal across all items: continue to work through the region, take every opportunity to eliminate foes, and seek optional dungeons.