Where to farm Pieces of the Statue of Regulus in Lost Ark

The newly arrived free-to-play MMO Lost Ark has no shortage of content and mechanics for players to work through. One mechanic that will keep adventurers busy for dozens of hours is the Adventurer’s Tome, a veritable collect-a-thon that tasks players with finding vistas in regions, killing monsters, and getting rare drops.

One such drop is the Statue of Regulus, or more accurately, pieces of the Statue of Regulus. This drop is necessary for the Rethramis continent, and aptly needs to be farmed for within the entirety of the continent.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While the drops for the pieces of statue are not as rare as Aquilok’s Skin, players will need a total of 25 pieces to complete the statue, and they tend to be looted in groups of about five at a time. This means that players that are seeking to complete their Adventurer’s Tome should settle in for a bit of a grind.

Stay within the confines of the continent of Rethramis, and continue to seek out elite monsters, vistas, and secret maps in Lost Ark. You should slowly gather the materials required while completing the Adventurer’s Tome for the continent, but ensure you’re constantly checking the Tome so you’re in relevant areas while farming for drops.