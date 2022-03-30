Where to find all Shrine of Grindanna Pieces in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Shrine of Grindanna stands tall in the Nocean section of the Overworld in the Wonderlands. This shrine was built to honor the experience god. As such, completing this shrine will grant you a bonus of 10% experience. That is a great bonus if you want to level up quicker. Remember, to find these Shrine Pieces, you will first need to unlock the Nocean part of the Overworld. Here is where you can find all the Shrine of Grindanna Pieces in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Piece #1

The first of the Shrine Pieces can be found just outside of Brighthoof. Go to the Nocean and turn left after Brighthoof. Go past the bottlecap shortcut to the dungeon. Complete the dungeon encounter to receive the Shrine Piece.

Piece #2

The second Shrine Piece is on the opposite side of where the first one is. Instead of turning left, turn right and go through the large patch of seagrass next to the well. There is a set of dungeon doors after the well. Complete the dungeon to unlock the Shrine Piece.

Piece #3

The third Shrine Piece is extremely close to the second. Make your way past Brighthoof and turn right as you did for the second piece. Instead of going through the grass, go to the dungeon that is next to the signpost that points the direction to Tangledrift and Wardtooth Shallows. Complete the dungeon to receive the Shrine Piece.

Piece #4

For the final Shrine Piece, you will first need to complete the Eye of the Deceiver quest. This will allow you to see invisible bridges. Make your way past the third Shrine Piece location and go past Wargtooth Shallows. Go across the bottlecap shortcut that was opened after receiving the first Shrine Piece. Cross the bridge and follow the path around all the way to the bottlecap shortcut in the previous Overworld section. You will find another dungeon that needs to be completed to receive the Shrine Piece.