Where to find and catch Dialga in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Palkia and Dialga are both able to be caught in Legends: Arceus. Of course, you will need to wait quite a while before you can get your hands on either of these legendary Pokémon. Which one of them you get first all comes down to a single choice. Here is where you can find Dialga in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have completed all of the areas across the Hisui region and quelled the frenzy of each of the Noble Pokémon, you will be kicked out of Jubilife Village. During this time, Adaman and Irida will assist you. The pair will make you choose which one of them will accompany you to the end while the other keeps tabs on the village. If you choose Adaman, you will end up facing Dialga later in the story. The opposite is true if you choose Irida during this time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you choose one of the clan leaders, continue through the story missions like normal. At the end of the game, you will reach the Temple of Sinnoh. As long as you chose Adaman, Dialga will appear out of the Space-Time Rift. You will then get to battle Dialga and capture it. Afterward, you will learn that Palkia is frenzied. Later on, you will return to the Temple of Sinnoh to fight Palkia and capture it.