Where to find Bagin in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The new Pokemon inventory feature, the Satchel, has changed a great deal about playing the game. Gone are the days of being able to stockpile a bunch of things or letting useless random items sit around in your Bag until you finally remember to sell them, or don’t. Now, with the limited inventory space becoming a real factor, it’s essential for players to prioritize certain items in their Satchel, and if they’re not careful, they’ll run out of space when they most need it. Fortunately, there is a workaround to the limited inventory space, and it comes in the form of Bagin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bagin’s home turf is in Jubilife Village. You’ll be able to find him in the Galaxy Team’s main building. He’s located outside of Captain Cyllene’s offices to the left at the base of the staircase that leads up to the next floor. You’ll be able to distinguish him from other guards by the dialogue above his head, referring to extra space in satchels. The more space you want to make in your Satchel, the greater the asking price becomes.

Bagin is available at any time of the day, and he never rotates his position. He is also the only person in the game that offers this upgrade to your Satchel, so make sure that you visit him as you gain more funds, or you’ll find yourself losing out on some valuable items due to a lack of space.