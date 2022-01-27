You’ll be trying to hunt down multiple during your adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These Pokémon will be all over the region, and some will only be available at specific times of the day. If you’re looking to find Drifloon, you may need to meet certain requirements before locating it. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Drifloon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Drifloon is a balloon-like Pokémon and finding it can be a challenge. If you’re trying to hunt down this Pokémon, we recommend investigating the Obsidian Fieldlands location and checking around Aspiration Hill, Horseshoe Plains, Deertrack Path, Floaro Gardens, or Ramanas Islands. Alternatively, some trainers have reported finding one on Cobalt Coastlands or Alabaster Icelands. But if you want to find this Pokémon earlier, sticking to Obsidian Fieldlands is for the best.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach these locations, you need to ensure it’s nighttime. Drifloon will only appear when night has fallen in Pokémon Legends, so if it’s not dark in your game, then you won’t find Drifloon in the wild.

When you encounter a Drifloon, you can try sneaking up to it and catching it. However, if it sees you first, weakening it with your partner Pokémon is a good idea to try and capture it.