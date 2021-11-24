Where to find Finneon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Fleshing out your Pokédex in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl means you’re going to have to seek out Pokémon in all types of terrain, including water. Finneon is one such water-residing Pokémon; in fact, it can only be caught by fishing. However, you’ll have to wait until you’ve got a couple of Gym Badges before you’re able to catch it. Here’s what you’ll need to catch Finneon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as where you can find the Wing Fish Pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can catch Finneon, you’ll need to acquire the Good Rod, which you can get from a fisherman NPC on Route 209 near Hearthome City. Now, you’ll be able to find Finneon in various bodies of water around the Sinnoh region by fishing. We found Finneon while fishing on Route 205, but you can find the Pokémon by fishing at any of the following locations:

Route 205

Route 218

Route 219

Route 220

Route 221

Valley Windworks

Fuego Ironworks

Canalave City

Iron Island

Once you catch Finneon, acquiring its evolved form, Lumineon, is a fairly easy task. The Pokémon evolves at level 31, which it should easily reach as long as you keep it in your party as you progress through the game. Alternatively, you can also catch Lumineon by fishing in the same areas that Finneon resides in; just use the Super Rod instead of the Good Rod.