Pokémon Legends: Arceus has plenty of popular Pokémon making their return in the new Hisui region and this includes the fourth generation species Gible.

Players can find Gible during their adventure along with its two evolutions. As it isn’t a common wild Pokémon, you probably won’t stumble upon Gible by accident unless you know where to start looking.

Fortunately, Legends: Arceus has distinct zones making it very easy to seek out Gible from the wild. Here’s everything that you need to know so you can head out and catch Gible for your Pokédex.

Where to find Gible in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab by Gamepur

There are three different locations where you can find this popular Pokémon species within and each can be visited at a different stage in the game’s story. These are Wayward Cave and Clamberclaw Cliffs in Coronet Highlands, and Avalanche Slopes in Alabaster Icelands.

Along with Gible, you can also catch its evolutions in these areas. Gabite can be found in Clawberclaw Cliffs and Avalance Slopes while Garchomp can only be found in Avalanche Slopes.

If you’re able to get your hands on Gible, you can also get these Pokémon through evolution and there’s no special method, all you need to do is level. At level 24 Gible evolves into Gabite and at 48 Garchomp.

Like all Pokémon in Legends: Arceus, you’ll want to catch a few of each Pokémon while also taking them on in battle so you can close out their entry into your Pokédex. With that being the case, these are the best places to go about it.