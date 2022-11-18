Where to find Gimmighoul in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Gimmighoul is an elusive Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You might encounter it throughout your travels as you discover it hanging out in various locations, providing you coins that you will eventually need to use to evolve it. However, finding the actual Pokémon to add to your Pokédex is much more complex, and you will need to visit a specific location to catch it. Here’s what you need to know to find Gimmighoul in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Gimmighoul in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Gimmighoul you find in the wild that disappears shortly after you try to interact with it is not the one you need to catch. The one you can find will be hidden inside a chest. The chest won’t do anything if you throw a Poké Ball at it. Instead, you need to approach the chest, interact with it, and out pop Gimmighoul. Even after capturing this Pokémon, narrowing down its precise location is troubling.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Pokédex entry doesn’t do much to narrow down where you need to go. However, we were able to capture a level 20 one in the Asado Desert. This is a location you can visit that is on the west side of the map. We had to go to the north side of the desert, where there is a small pile of ruins. You should see a Falinks wandering around this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get here, look for the chest in the corner of the ruins. This will be the Gimmighoul chest. After you catch or defeat this Pokémon, you’ll receive 60 Gimmighoul coins for your trouble, making it far easier to evolve this Pokémon. There are likely similar Gimmighoul locations in the game, but this is a good starting place for you to find it and add it to your collection.