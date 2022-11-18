Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with different ingredients and materials that you can track down and collect to craft items. Pokémon materials are used to craft TMs that you can then use to teach your pokémon new moves. One of the many materials you can find is Toxel Sparks and they come from the electric/toxic baby named Toxel. This guide will show you how to get Toxel Sparks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Toxel Sparks location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Toxel is one of the many baby pokémon that you can find throughout the Paldea region just like Azurill and Pichu. Luckily, Toxel is much easier to find than Picha and appears a little bit more often than the electric mouse. Before you can get Toxel Sparks, you will need to track down where Toxel spawns which is a bit easier said than done. Finding Toxel shouldn’t take you too long at least.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Toxel’s habitat information in the Pokédex, you can find Toxel in the southwestern regions of Paldea. Unfortunately, you cannot access this area right away and you will need to complete the tutorial before you can go here. The only region that Toxel appears in is Southern Province Area Four. You can get here somewhat early by jumping a gap in Southern Province Area One but you can also access it by going through Area Two.

Just like with other pokémon, you can gather Toxel Sparks by battling Toxel in the wild and either defeating or capturing them. Each one that you defeat or capture will drop one or two Toxel Sparks for you to add to your materials bag. You can also get Toxel Sparks from Toxtricity, Toxel’s evolved form. Toxel Sparks are used at TM Machines around the map to make TMs provided you have recipes that require them.