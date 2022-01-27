You’ll be seeking out multiple Pokémon as you explore Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Finding and discovering more Pokémon are an excellent way to learn more about them, expanding your research entries about them. Goomy is a notable Pokémon with several Hisuian evolutions, but the starting form still looks the same. In this guide, we cover where to find Goomy in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can find Goomy in only a handful of locations in the Hisui region. The most notable location you want to check out is the Crimson Mirelands. You’ll want to travel south and head to the Holm of Trials. From there, you should find the Pokémon wandering around in this region. You can try sneaking up behind it or battling it in a Pokémon battle to weaken it before trying to use a Poké Ball.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, some trainers have reported seeing Goomy appear in the Coronet Highlights, specifically in the Ancient Quarry. Of the two, we recommend the Crimson Mirelands to ensure you can capture this Pokémon early in your playthrough.

Goomy is a Dragon-type Pokémon that evolves into Sliggoo and Goodra. While Goomy is the same, both Sliggoo and Goodra have Hisuian forms, and become a Dragon and Steel-type. If you’re looking for a Steel-type Pokémon to add to your roster, Goodra is a solid addition to your team.