Where to find Infernape in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Infernape, the final evolution of Chimchar, is one of the hardest to find Pokémon scattered around the Hisui Region. There is only one area you can find Infernape, so if you don’t want to take the time to evolve Chimchar, you will need to hunt down Infernape’s location. Here is where you can find Infernape in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Before you can go to the location where Infernape likes to spawn, you first need to have unlocked Basulegion as a rideable Pokémon. This is done by completing the Cobalt Coastlands area. Once you have the capability to travel across the water, head to the Obsidian Fieldlands. You can find Infernape in the southwest corner of the map on Ramanas Island.

The Infernape that spawns on Ramanas Island can be found in the central part of the island surrounded by tall grass and trees. Infernape is always a level 65 alpha. Be prepared before taking it on and have Pokémon that know either water or ground-type moves to help make things easier. If you are looking to catch Infernape, make sure to bring Ultra Balls and use the grass to your advantage. Keep an eye out for Chimchar as well because it can spawn in this area as well.