Where to find Larvesta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is a lot of pokémon that filled up the Paldea region pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These pokémon can be found all over the region, high in the mountains or deep in the forests. Depending on which one you are looking for, you may find it everywhere, or you may end up searching for hours for the one location it can spawn. Larvesta isn’t the easiest pokémon to find and its spawn location can often be overlooked. This guide will show you where you can find Larvesta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Larvesta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Introduced way back in the era of Pokémon Black and White, Larvesta is the bug/fire type sun pokémon that can give you a bug bite and burn you at the same time. This pokémon is strong against many other types and weak against very few, so you best come prepared if you are trying to track this little bug down. You don’t want to let it slip away from you in the heat of battle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can see by the habitat information above, Larvesta only spawn in one location on the map; the Asado Desert. This is the area to the west of the town of Cascarrafa and it is home to many different threats like Cacnea, Bronzor, and even Rellor. Unfortunately, you won’t be seeing Larvesta very often since it is rarely seen. The most common area we found Larvesta is by the large rocks throughout the desert. Keep an eye on these areas as you conduct your search.

Larvesta is only weak to three damage types; flying, rock, and water. The strongest damage type against Larvesta is rock, so make sure to bring a pokémon that knows rock-type moves with you to make things easier. When you run into Larvesta, it will be around level 25 so make sure your pokémon are leveled appropriately to take on this threat.