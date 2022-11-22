Where to find Bagon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bagon, while not a new addition to the Pokémon franchise, has made its return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a Dragon-type Pokémon that evolves later in a powerful Salamence, but you’ll first have to find the Bagon before you can get there. Bagon, a small creature, doesn’t look like much at first glance, so you might overlook it at first. Nevertheless, here is where to find and how to catch Bagon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Bagon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bagon, according to its Pokédex data, is not only a rather rare type to find out in the wilds of Paldea but is more likely to be located in caves. Bagon isn’t accessible right at the start of the game; you’ll have to wait and explore a little bit further if you want to catch them. They’re quite easily distinguishable by their white heads and blue bodies, with their heads resembling a sort of hairstyle.

Bagon evolves into Shelgon, which eventually will become the mighty Salamence which looks a lot more like a dragon than Bagon does. Bagon, however, is far more likely to be found than Salamence, so if you’re looking for a powerful Dragon-type Pokémon to add to your team or just to complete your Pokédex, you’ll want to add them to your party.

Bagon, being a Dragon-type Pokémon, does have some considerations you should keep in mind when you’re trying to catch them. If your team has another Dragon, Ice, or, Fairy-type move users, you’ll need to watch out because they can do serious damage to the Bagon. Bagon can also do a ton of damage back to Dragon-type Pokémon, so be careful if you’re using them. It’s also important to note that Bagon is pretty tough to catch in a Pokéball or even a Great Ball, so make sure you have plenty of spares or you use an Ultra Ball to be safe. You can also inflict status effects on them to make them more likely to stay in the Pokéball, such as Sleep, Frozen, or, Paralyzed.