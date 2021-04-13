Where to find Linus’ basket in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley offers an array of fun quests to partake in, and some can be trickier than others. One such quest is the hunt for Linus’ missing Blackberry Basket.

Unfortunately, the game doesn’t give you much to go off for finding his precious basket, so locating it can easily send players off on what seems like a wild goose chase. Luckily, this guide will reveal exactly where to find it, so be sure to keep reading.

Linus drops off a letter in your mailbox on the 8th of Fall in the first year, and he’s looking for your help to retrieve it. This quest isn’t available until this date, so keep that in mind if you haven’t received the letter quite yet. The location of his missing basket is in quite a random spot, however the directions in getting there are very simple.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you accept the quest associated with his letter, head to your farm’s right exit, which leads to the bus station. Once you arrive at the station, head to the left of the parked bus, directly down the road. The basket is lying on the right side of the road right before the tunnel entrance, sitting next to a few shrubs.

Now that you have it, it’s time to return it to Linus. He’s found in the tent above Robin’s house. As soon as you interact with him, the game automatically gives his basket back to him. For all of your hard work for returning it, you earn 1 Friendship Heart with Linus.