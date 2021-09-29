Where to find petrified wood in New World

There are several resources that you’re going to need to collect in New World that you can take with you back to camp and use in numerous crafting projects. However, for players curious about how to acquire petrified wood, you’re going to have a tough time finding it. Thankfully, there are plenty of locations that you can acquire petrified wood to improve your crafting projects or sell it on the market for other hungry crafters.

The only way to locate petrified wood is to harvest it from young, mature, or dead trees that you find throughout New World. More commonly, you’re going to loot green wood from these resource nodes. Petrified wood is a rare drop, which means you have a small chance of harvesting it every time you use an ax to chop down these resources. You won’t see it too often, though.

A good way to increase your chances of obtaining petrified wood is to improve your character’s Logging trade skill and stacking Logging Luck on your character’s gear. You’ll be able to do that by creating these items at a settlement, but those are also rare to craft. A good way to see items with these effects is to use special resources on your axes, such as adding a Starmetal Lumberjack Charm on an iron logging ax.

The more you go out logging, the higher chances you have of obtaining petrified wood over time. You merely have to be patient.