You’ll have the chance to catch Phione as you progress through Pokémon Legends: Arceus and learn more about the Hisui region. Phione is a Water-type Pokémon, and while many do not agree if it is a mythical Pokémon or not, you can typically find it alongside Manaphy, the one it is commonly associated with in many Pokémon games. For Pokémon Legends, Phione will also be available alongside Manaphy in the same request, The Sea’s Legend. In this guide, we cover where to find Phione in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll unlock The Sea’s Legend as you progress through Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It should become available after you’ve worked your way through the Cobalt Coastlands and you gain access to Basculegion, the rideable mount you can use to traverse the waters.

For The Sea’s Legend, you’ll need to catch three Pokémon, a Hisuian Qwilfish, Mantyke, and Buizel. You can catch Hisuian Qwilfish around Tranquility Cove, Lunker’s Lair, or Islespy Shore. Mantyke can also appear around Tranquility Cove, but you can also find it close to Ginkgo Landing, and we had much better luck finding it there. Buizel will appear in the starting area in Obsidian Fields, and you can find it around Horsehoe Plains, Windswept Run, or Worn Bridge.

Your next step is to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil. You can do this by having your Hisuian Qwilfish use Barb Barrage 20 times in its Strong Style. After the 20th attack, it can evolve into Overqwil.

Now, take all three Pokémon and put them into your party. You’ll now need to go to Sand’s Reach and look for a large arch in the water. Swim through it with these three Pokémon in your party, and a small notification will appear, with a new location you can visit on your map, Seaside Hollow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head over to Seaside Hollow, and you’ll find Manaphy and Phione inside the cave. You can capture both of them here.