Where to find Pikachu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To no one’s surprise, Pikachu is available to find and catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which makes sense considering they are the face of the franchise and arguably one of the most recognizable characters in the world. Tracking down and finding this iconic yellow mouse can be time-consuming and frustrating if you just want them on your team or to fill out your Pokédex, and let’s face it: who doesn’t want the series mascot on their team? Here is a quick guide with details on where to find Pikachu and how best to go about catching one.

How to catch Pikachu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pikachu appears in a few locations across Paldea. You are more likely to find them on the western side of the region. This beloved Pokémon prefers to hang around trees and can be found in plain and grassy areas, so no need to go trekking through the desserts or swaps to find them. They are also considered rare in the game, meaning it may take a little time before you stumble upon one.

Your best chance of finding Pikachu is to stick to the west side of the map. You can find them in the grassy hills between Cascarrafa and Medali in West Province (Area Three), and south of Cortondo near the river in South Province (Area Two). They can also be found in small pockets in South Province (Area Four) beside the river in the tree-covered hills, and in East Province (Area one) between Artazon and the Fire Crew’s Base and south of Zapapico.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We were able to find a decent number of Pikachus in the area south of Cortondo, and given this area is right next to Mesagoza, it’s the closest area after the introduction you can find one without too much trouble. Plus, it’s on the way to the bug gym with is a nice bonus.

Pikachus found in this area are around level 10, so be sure to have a Pokemon around that level so you can handle the fight before you capture them. Pikachu is also an electric type, so make sure to bring a dragon, electric, ground, or grass type with you as electric attacks are weak to those types, and use ground moves as this is electric type’s only weakness.