A Tera Flying-type Pikachu will be available for you to add to your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet roster. A Pokémon’s Terastal type is the unique battle mechanic added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, allowing a Pokémon to boost a specific type during a battle, making their attacks more powerful. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Tera Flying-type Pikachu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get the Special Pikachu with Tera Flying-type

The only way to do this is by purchasing Pokémon Scarlet or Violet early. You can do it for both versions, giving you the chance to use this unique Pikachu in your playthrough. Not only will it be a Tera Flying-type, but this special Pikachu will know the move Fly, another Flying-type attack.

After you purchase the game, this Special Pikachu will be available for you to redeem when you boot up the game as early as November 18. You will then need to retrieve it from Mystery Gift and add it to your roster. You have until February 28, 2023, to redeem this Pokémon, or it will no longer be available.

Image via the Pokémon Company

Pikachu is not the only Pokémon with access to the Terastal transformation. Every Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet can use this form, boosting their unique attack power. The new gimmick will have you going out of your way to finding unique Pokémon in the region, and some of them will also be like Pikachu, where they can have a Tera form different from their actual type. For example, Eevee is traditionally a Normal-type, but you can find a Terastal Eevee that is Water-type or Grass-type.

Although adding this exclusive Pikachu might not make or break your Scarlet and Violet journey, it’s fun to see Pikachu in this form available in the game.