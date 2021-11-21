Where to find Pinsir in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’ll be searching for several Pokémon as you explore the Sinnoh region. There are Pokémon all over the place, and you’ll need to know where you have to look to find them all. When it comes to finding Pinsir, you’ll need to search for it in a specific location. In this guide, we’re going to share with you where you can discover Pinsir in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

It is important to note that Pinsir is a Shining Pearl exclusive Pokémon. You’ll only be able to find it while you have this version. If you have a Brilliant Diamond version of the game, you cannot find it. The only way you can receive Pinsir is to trade it with another player who owns Pokémon Shining Pearl.

For those with Shining Pearl, you’ll be able to find Pinsir when you’re down in the Grand Underground. You’ll be able to search this location when you receive the Explorer’s Kit from the old man in Eterna City. While down there, Pinsir typically spawns in the Big Bluff Cavern, Still Water Cavern, any cave with grass, or any cave with water in it. You shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking it down and adding it to your Pokémon collection.