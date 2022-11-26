Where to find Sandygast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sandygast is one of the weirder-looking Pokémons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. As the name suggests, it looks like alive sand and has all the facial features. It’s a ghost and ground-type Pokémon, making it one of the best choices against normal, fighting, electric, poison, bug, and rock-type Pokémons. Getting Sandygast can be tricky as you need to travel to specific locations. It’s not one of the early games Pokémons, so you will need to get ahead in the game a little. Here is how you can find and catch Sandygast Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Sandygast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch Sandygast, you must head toward its habitat locations. Being a sandy Pokémon, you can only find it on some specific beaches of the world. The South Province (Area Five) is a great place to find it. When you travel to that location, you will find many Sandygasts roaming around.

Additionally, these Pokémons don’t come out during the rain, so only visit the location when it’s not raining. It’s highly unlikely that you won’t see Sandygast on the beach, but if you can’t, visit again after some time. You can try going to a different location and fast-traveling back to South Province (Area), or you can go to a different habitat location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: How to find Mr. Walksabout in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – All locations

When you spot a Sandygast, go near it or throw a Pokeball to begin the battle. During the battle, try to damage it as much as possible. It’s worth noting that Sandygast is weak against water, grass, ice, ghost, and dark-type Pokémons. You can use that knowledge and damage it more efficiently. Once the health is low enough, throw a Pokeball to catch it. If it escapes, try throwing a great Pokeball.