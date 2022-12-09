Where to find Seviper in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There aren’t many snake Pokémon in the franchise’s history and that is why Seviper is a must-have in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. If you are in need of a powerful and cool-looking Poison-type Pokémon for your team, then Seviper is the one you need to catch. Luckily, you can catch this Pokémon early on, as it resides in one of the starting areas. So, to get you this great Poison-type companion here is where to find and how to catch Seviper in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Seviper in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To find Seviper in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, all you need to do is head southeast from the Academy, toward the muddy marsh in Area Five. You can see which area the Pokédex says it’s the habitat of Seviper below:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Though the Pokédex says that you can find Seviper in the marsh as well, you should look around it, on the grass. This is where we managed to find quite a few Sevipers. Though many Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet spawn in groups, Seviper is always alone, which makes it a bit harder to track. You will usually see it slithering along the grass.

Since this is an area generally accessible after starting the Treasure Hunt, Seviper will have around levels 20 to 25. So, if you just started the Treasure Hunt, Seviper will have the perfect level to join your team. Otherwise, if your level is a bit too low, you can practice and level up with the Pokémon around it before engaging.

If you want to lower its HP quickly, use Ground and Psychic-type moves. Since they are very efficient Seviper, you also have a chance of instantly defeating it, so be careful. If you lowered its HP enough, a normal Pokéball should be enough to catch it.