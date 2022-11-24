Where to find Garchomp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Known as one of the most powerful Pokémon in the whole franchise, Garchomp is a catchable creature in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as well. You don’t necessarily have to capture its lower evolutions, since you can find it in its final form if you know its location. With the help of a bit of exploration using Miraidon or Koraidon, players will easily get their hands on a Pokémon that will always be a part of their squad. So, here is where you can find Garchomp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Garchomp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you ever fought a Garchomp before, you might see that the Pokédex will not tell us where we can find this amazing Dragon-type. In a way, the Pokédex is hinting at where you can find it if you look at the location of the question mark. The place where you can find Garchomp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is around the Great Crater of Paldea. If you have defeated all of the Titans, you now can climb any mountain and jump high, which should allow you to climb up the crater and walk around on top of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players will see if they walk around the edge of the crater two very powerful Pokémon flying around: Garchomp and Magnezone. Each Garchomp you will find around the crater in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will have at least level 55 and can be easily caught with enough resilience. You can see the Garchomp flying in the image above.

To catch a Garchomp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can either use Dragon, Ice, or Fairy-type Pokémon to combat it. Though you might be scared that you will knock it out, if you wander around the crater enough you will find a lot of Garchomps. So, attack it without restraints as it is very powerful and can easily knock your whole team out. It likes to use a lot of Ground-type attacks, so using a Pokémon that levitates would also be very good in attempting to catch Garchomp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.