Where to find Snorunt in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Snorunt is one of the many Pokémon you’ll want to go out of your way to find during your Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl journey. It’s an Ice-type Pokémon that you can evolve into two different forms, depending on what final evolution you want for that Snorunt. In this guide, we’re going to share with you where you can find Snorunt in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You can find Snorunt along Routes 214 and 216. You’ll be able to make your way over to this location after receiving your sixth Gym Badge, and you make your way towards Snowpoint City, directly at the north part of the Sinnoh region. While exploring this area, search around for Snorunt in the grass, and you have a good chance to find one. You can also find it near the entrance of Lake Acuity.

If you plan to level up and evolve your Snorunt, you’ll have two options. The first and easier of the two evolutions is Glalie. Snorunt naturally evolves into Glalie when it reaches level 42. However, you can choose to evolve your Snorunt into a Froslass, but this is much more difficult. You’ll need to find a Dawn Stone, and you’ll need to make sure your Snorunt is a female. If your Snorunt is a male, it won’t be able to evolve into Froslass.