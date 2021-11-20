How to evolve Snorunt into Froslass in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can find various Pokémon throughout your journey in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Many of these Pokémon only appear in specific locations, and they can be a little challenging to find if you don’t know how to trigger these encounters. There are also some Pokémon that only evolve from specific items and methods. Here’s what you need to do if you want to evolve your Snorunt into a Froslass in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Before you do anything else, you want to make sure the Snorunt you capture is a female. If you have a male, it won’t be able to evolve into a Froslass. You may need to go through capturing a couple of Snorunts before you locate a female. After you have one, then you consider working towards a Froslass.

Once you’ve caught a female Snorunt, the next step is to locate a Dawn Stone. It’s an evolution item that you can find in several locations, but one of the more successful ways we’ve gone about finding one is by having a Pokémon with the Pickup ability in our party or by digging for fossils in the Grand Underground. Both are reliable methods to acquire a Dawn Stone at any point in the game.

Next, you’ll have to use the Dawn Stone on Snorunt, and it should immediately evolve into a Froslass.