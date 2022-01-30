You’ll be hunting down multiple resources to use in several crafting recipes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Many of these resources are also used in a handful of requests, so you may want to have a few extra ones for the Jubilife Villagers. For those trying to hunt down Sootfoot Roots in Pokémon Legends, there are a few locations you’ll want to visit to find them. In this guide, we cover where to find Sootfoot Roots in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can find Sootfoot Roots in only a handful of locations. The most notable one we were able to find Sootfoot Roots is in the Crimson Mirelands. You want to head over to the Holm of Trials, and you’ll find multiple haystacks in this location. These haystacks contain several items you can take with you, and the Sootfoot Root is one of them. You’ll need to use your Pokémon on these haystacks to break them apart and gather their resources.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have enough of the Sootfoot Roots, head back to Base Camp and place your extras into your item storage. You may need to return to this location to complete some crafting recipes or finish up Jubilife Village requests.

Later, you’ll be able to find Sootfoot Roots sticking out of the ground in Alabaster Icelands.