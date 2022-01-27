Where to find Springy Mushrooms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

While exploring the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll need to gather multiple resources to craft items to help you out during your adventure. You’ll also receive a handful of requests that ask you to obtain specific ones in the wild, which may take you some time to find. In this guide, we’re going to cover where you need to go to find Springy Mushrooms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The Springy Mushrooms you need to find in Pokémon Legends can be a little complicated to locate. You’ll need to find them for a request called Mushroom Cake Marketing. A reward for your hard work gives you a Mushroom Cake.

Unlike the other items you can find out in the world, Springy Mushrooms are available from a vendor in Jubilife Village. You can find them on the west side of the village. She will be offering Springy Mushroom for 200.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These mushrooms are extremely useful to aid in finding Dragon-type Pokémon. You might be able to find these in the wild, but locating the store in Jubilife City for this specific request, and other requests in the future, might be the best way to complete these objectives early. If you’re trying to hunt down a Dragon-type Pokémon, make sure to have a handful of these in your inventory.