Where to find Tangela in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’ll be trying to find all of the Pokémon that you can while exploring Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. For those searching for each one to fill up your entire Pokémon, you have your work cut out for you. If you’re looking for Tangela, you’ll be able to find it in a specific place. Here’s where you can discover Tangela in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The only way for Tangela to spawn in your Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl game is to complete the Sinnoh PokéDex. You’ll need to encounter all of the Pokémon in the Sinnoh region before you can find it. Once you do, the National PokéDex will become available to you, and then Tangela will begin spawning.

You can find Tangela by searching through the Grand Underground. Tangela typically spawns in caves with marshes or Bogsung cave. These are the two locations others have reported seeing this Pokémon. Your best bet is to search these regions and try to get a Tangela to spawn. If you’re having trouble, creating a Secret Base with Grass-type Pokémon Statues is highly recommended to increase the chance of this Pokémon appearing in your game. When you catch Tangela, you can evolve into a Tangrowth by teaching it ancient power and leveling it once.