Tarountula is one of the many Pokémon that will debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can find them while exploring the Paldea region, which will be another addition to your Pokédex. Tracking down this Pokémon can be tricky, and you could easily miss it while roaming around Paldea. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Tarountula in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Tarountula in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are several locations where you can find Tarountula, but if you begin to explore outside the starting area, it becomes much harder to find. You want to stick close to the southern part of the map, weaving through the many hills to find it. You don’t want to adventure too far east or west as you might leave its preferred territory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The southern areas will be the best way to find it, such as the Poco Path, Innet Groot, Los Platos, South Province Area Five, South Province Area Four, outside Cortondo, South Province Are Two, and close to the Pokémon League. However, we’ve had excellent luck tracking down this Pokémon close to the Poco Path, where we began our journey. This is a good way to find one in the wild, but it might not be as high level as you want it.

Tarountula is a Bug-type Pokémon that you can find in the wild. It will be weak against Fire, Flying, and Rock-type attacks, but it will be effective against Grass, Psychic, and Dark-type Pokémon. You might want to use it at the beginning of the game, but there could be other and stronger Bug-type Pokémon waiting for you to find them in the wild.