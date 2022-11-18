How to knock Pokémon out of trees in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are Pokémon scattered throughout the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Tracking them down will take a good amount of time, and there are multiple methods you can do it, from finding them in the wild, fishing, or even knocking them out of trees. The method to knock them out of trees is specific and requires you to progress the story a bit. Here’s what you need to know about knocking Pokémon out of trees in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to dash and hit trees in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The way you go about dashing at trees requires you to be riding Miraidon or Koraidon. These are the legendary Pokémon of this entry, and you will use them as vehicles throughout your journey. It’s important to note that dashing is not simply rushing straight at a tree. It’s a mechanic and an ability they unlock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You must work through the Path of Legends storyline to unlock this ability. This is one of the three major Treasure Hunt options you can go through. Although they are options, progressing them is a requirement to unlock certain things, such as the Path of Legends giving your legendary Pokémon a new ability or the Gym Badges giving you access to stronger Pokémon. After defeating the first Titan Pokémon, Klawf, they will learn how to dash.

With the dashing ability, aim it any tree you find using the Left Analog Stick, and they will dash forward. This can knock a Pokémon out of a tree extremely quickly, but you can also get out of your Pokémon, hold the Left Trigger on your Nintendo Switch to get enter an aim mode, and then throw your Pokémon at any Pokémon you see hanging out from a tree.