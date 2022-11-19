Where to find Tatsugiri in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – All forms

Tatsugiri is a Pokémon making its debut to the series in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You will be able to find it in the Paldea region, but there are only specific places you can find it roaming around. Despite this Pokémon’s size, it is relatively powerful, and you want to handle it with caution when attempting to catch it because it packs a punch. There are a handful of forms for this Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about where to catch Tatsugiri in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Tatsugiri in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tatsugiri mostly appears in one region of Paldea, in the northwest area of the map. You likely won’t want to visit this area until you get stronger Pokémon and you’re starting to aim toward the end of the game, completing the various Treasure Hunt plotlines that you started at the Academy.

Related: How to redeem save data bonuses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tatsugiri has an excellent chance to appear around the borders, and in the waters, of Casseroya Lake. Despite the Pokémon’s size, it is a Dragon and Water-type, which means you should prepare to protect against being hit by both Dragon and Water-type moves whenever you try to catch it. We recommended relying on any Fairy-type Pokémon and their attacks to defend against this Pokémon, making it easier to catch. We typically encounter it when it’s at level 50, so you may want to wait until you have collected a few Gym Badges to increase the chances of catching this Pokémon and adding it to your Pokédex.

Tatsugiri can appear in several different forms, all with the same physical look but in different colors. The colors don’t seem to do much for the Pokémon other than being a visual preference. You can find them in the same location, and you’ll need to roam around to find the one you want.